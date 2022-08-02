Microsoft Edge detects the ProtonMail web mail service as malicious. But this is a false positive from SmartScreen

I usually consult my email ProtonMail from the smartphone, but yesterday, when I tried to do it from the browser on my desktop, it was impossible at first, because the SmartScreen component (a cloud service for malware detection) integrated in Microsoft Edge prevented me, showing me a ominous red warning screen with the following message:

“This website (mail.proton.me) has been reported as unsafe. We recommend that you do not continue on this website. Microsoft has been notified that it may contain threats to your computer that reveal your personal or financial information.” Clicking ‘More Info’ makes it clear to us that the exact threat would be that ProtonMail is a “phishing website” that “impersonates a trusted website to trick you”.

What’s going on?

Proton.me is the new ‘brand’ of Proton (previously accessible from ProtonMail.com), which he has only been using for a few months, as a result of its announced expansion to other services (calendar, cloud hosting, VPN…) in addition to email. Whether we are accessing from Proton.me or ProtonMail.com, the SmartScreen notice will only ‘jump’ when we try to log in to the platform (that is, when we are redirected to mail.proton.meand not before).

Obviously, when a user tries to access their regular email service and comes across a message like this, the normal thing is to panic, to assume that the platform has been the victim of a hack and/or malware as a result of a cyber attack and that, therefore, it is not safe to use it. After all, those are the things that SmartScreen detects.

However, the company that owns it, Proton AG, claims that this is not the case: according to those responsible for this privacy-focused email service, the SmartScreen notice it is a false positive, and they have already contacted Microsoft in order to solve the error.

In fact, if we access ProtonMail Status —the website, independent of the main one, which shows the current status of the different services operated by Porton AG and which used to warn of falls— we will see that all your services remain ‘operational’with the exception of a small issue affecting VPN servers.





So, as long as Microsoft doesn’t readjust Edge’s SmartScreen and it continues to show the warning, we only have two options if we want to access our email: or click ‘Ignore and continue (not recommended)’ to directly access our mail ignoring the warning from those in Redmond, or access the link above ‘Report that this site does not contain threats’ (selecting the option ‘I think this is a secure website’)… and then still access the link above.



Select the first option… unless you are the owner of Proton AG.

