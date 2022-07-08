Microsoft Edge has so much of Google Chrome that it has even caught one of its vulnerabilities

Earlier this week we witnessed a new Zero Day vulnerability in Google Chrome. In this case, this could have been used so that hackers can have a free pass to the entrails of the browser. The problem is that many users were thinking that this too would move to Microsoft Edge as it is based on Chromiumalthough it was not official. Now, Microsoft itself has confirmed that Edge also has this security hole.

Specifically, this security flaw was renamed CVE-2022-2294 and it is already known that has been exploited by numerous hackers in order to leak information. And one of the negative aspects of two browsers sharing the same kernel is just this, which is also share security bugs affecting your central core.

There is already a patch for this security flaw

Google Chrome has wanted to be really conservative in this sense, since he did not want to give details of the mode of exploitation, although it has confirmed that it has happened. In this case they want to wait until all users are fully updated with their browser to unlock the links and details of these errors.





They have also wanted to inform that these restrictions will continue to be imposed if the error is present in a third party library. This is a clear demonstration that we are not talking about an error that is temporary and of little importance, but quite the opposite.

The positive of all this is that Microsoft Edge has already worked on a fix for this bug which is implemented in an update. This is also in Chrome where you simply have to have the latest version installed.

To find out if you have the latest version of Edge installed, you simply have to follow these steps:

Open your Edge browser

Click on the Settings menu at the top right (three dots icon).

Enter the Help and feedback section and tap on About Microsoft Edge

The browser will automatically check for and install the latest updates.

Close and open the browser again to complete the installation.

From this moment the patch will be applied in the browser, just like in Chrome if you end up updating. This highlights The important thing is to always keep the latest versions installed that are available.