Microsoft Edge will be safer on the websites that you visit the least: this is how they will achieve it with the next update

While we browse the internet, it is really about having the best security measures in order to avoid problems in the future. In this sense, Microsoft is working on new security improvements in its future versionwhich will be available in a few days in the stable betas channel.

Specifically, from the version 104.0.1293.47, Microsoft Edge will set some security defaults that will be activated when entering websites that are not very popular. In this sense, the security level will alternate Basicwhen the option Improve your security on the web is active in the browser settings.

Microsoft Edge becomes much safer if you leave your usual browsing

By having this new optional feature active, Edge will be able to activate an additional layer against the most common vulnerabilities. Specifically, it will be able to disable just-in-time JavaScript compilation and enable the system’s own additional protections when you are browsing unknown web pages.





As explained by Microsoft, when receiving this new version in the security options you will find the way Basic active by default. But where this protection is going to be intensified is on websites that are detected that you do not visit on a regular basis. This is exactly where you need any hacking attempts to be blocked, so it’s a really wise decision by the developers.

In addition to this, Edge will also be able to import in an easier way all the information you have stored in Google Chrome, even if you don’t have this web browser installed on your device. In this way, in a first contact with Edge you will be able to log in to your Twitter account so that all the information that is important for your day to day is dumped.

Undoubtedly, this type of movement is appreciated by Microsoft, which is working hard to make its browser bet more attractive. These features are in addition to what we learned about improving performance on low storage systems by automatically compressing it.