Microsoft Edge will let you follow YouTube channels and have a feed of the ones you prefer directly in your collections

Microsoft is testing a new feature in the Canary version of Edge that will be quite useful for those who have favorite creators on YouTube. The browser will add an integration with the video platform to follow directly to a channel independent of the subscription.

The function is basically like an RSS feed of content from creators you follow, and that appears within the Edge Collections panel, one of the best features of Microsoft’s browser, and one that definitely gains in potential with the possibility of adding other types of feeds in addition to YouTube.

A YouTube feed chosen by you within Edge itself, independent of your subscriptions and recommendations

This new feature is part of Edge’s controlled feature rollouts, meaning while it’s already available in Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev, it’s only available to a random percentage of users, so it may or may not appear to you. no.

If you happen to be selected, then when you enter any YouTube channel from Edge, you will see a new button in the URL bar that allows you to “Follow the creator”. By doing this you will be able to find a new section within their collections in which the content you are “Following” appears:



The YouTube feed in Edge Collections

Here, as you imagine, you will not see a feed with all your YouTube subscriptions, but one with videos from only creators you’ve followed from Edge. All of this is synced across Edge across all your other devices, just like anything else you keep in Collections.

From the same panel you can see the list of all the channels you follow and unfollow creators at any time with just one click. It’s another cool feature to add, and one that certainly saves the need to install an extension that does something similar.

Via | u/Leopeva64