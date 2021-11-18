Microsoft explains why it forces to use Edge to open internal links … while a new application emerges to bypass it

Last Friday we addressed the news that Microsoft had decided to start blocking —In the latest Windows 11 development builds— the option that competing browsers could take charge of opening the protocol microsoft-edge://, which from now on would force users to resort, yes or yes, to their Edge browser to be able to display the links from applications such as Widgets / News and Interests.

This movement has been highly criticized for understanding many users that supposes a technically unjustifiable restriction of the user’s freedom, because Microsoft could perfectly make use in its applications of the standard protocol http://.





Mozilla: “People deserve choices. They should have the ability to set default values ​​simply and easily and their choice of default browser should be respected.”

Now at last Microsoft has tried to justify its decision in statements to the online medium The Verge, explaining that together with third-party applications that work on its platform,

“We also offer certain end-to-end customer experiences on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 – the taskbar search experience is one of those examples of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected. When we notice a wrong redirect, we issue a solution “.

The explanation –the pursuit of that consistent and predictable user experience– It does not differ too much from the one given by Apple, for example, when it comes to justifying that it does not allow third-party stores to compete against the AppStore.

However, the truth is that there is no reason why MS Edge and Google Chrome cannot both offer the same ‘user experience’, since they are both based on the Chromium engine.

In addition, making the use of Edge mandatory for users of other browsers only penalizes them, by forcing them to execute two similar applications simultaneously consuming system resources, as well as forcing to maintain the updated saved passwords in both browsers, and preventing them from having a unified track record.

There are already alternatives to unblock (again) these links

Nor do we think that until now Windows had opted for the user’s freedom of choice: the method that allowed to ‘bypass’ Edge and redirect links microsoft-edge:// to other browsers it happened to use minority applications that took advantage of mechanisms that Microsoft developers had not thought of.

The most relevant of these applications was Edge Deflector, whose developer already announced a few days ago that it will stop updating its application because, although there are still ways to overcome the limitations imposed by Microsoft, they would force us to make “destructive changes” in our Windows installations.

However, it is already available on GitHub a new tool called MSEdgeRedirect that “filtering and altering the command line arguments of Microsoft Edge processes” allows us to redirect those links to our default browser, in such a way that the new change introduced by Microsoft would not affect it.

In the future, its developer it also aims to ‘translate’ calls to the Bing search engine to other search engines, in such a way that the user can also choose their favorite option in this field.

