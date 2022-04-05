Microsoft explains why they created Windows 11 if Windows 10 was “the latest version in history”

In 2015, Microsoft called Windows 10 “the latest version of Windows”. And no, they did not say it because at that time it would have been the last version to reach the market, but in reference to the fact that there would be no more versions of Windows. In other words, 10 would be the last desktop operating system born from Microsoft as part of the saga. Of course, the last but alive and in constant evolution as a great key.

For all this, before the leaks of the summer of 2021, practically nobody could expect the existence of Windows 11. Microsoft had talked about the evolution of the system towards other forms such as Windows 10X, to cover needs such as double screens or folding screens, but not a “big” new Windows. Until Windows 11 became official. And even so, users, companies and media continued without seeing the sense of a Windows 10 more mature than ever in which many of the changes of 11 were already expected by the end of the year, such as a new visual style and rounded edges.

Faced with all these doubts, Microsoft has responded today, and in its own way, to the question that so many people have asked “Why does Windows 11 exist? Spoiler: COVID-19a name that probably sounds familiar to us.

The pandemic as a reason to say goodbye to the eternity of Windows 10





These have been the literal words of Microsoft (in the mouth of Wangui McKelveyGM of Microsoft 365) regarding the successor of Windows 10, pronounced in the event in which they have announced new functions for the system:

“When we announced a new version of Windows, that surprised some of you. You told me ‘I thought Windows 10 was the latest version ever, what happened? My friends, what happened was the global pandemic.” “How, when and where we work changed radically overnight. Digital transformation accelerated more than we could have anticipated. Then Windows had to change too. A new version designed for hybrid working was absolutely necessary. But every day presents new challenges. So Windows will continue to evolve and you will evolve in your work regardless of the surprises that each day brings.”

The arguments that Microsoft gives are not entirely convincingespecially if, after having tested the system from the beginning and for months, we see that yes, with Windows 11 interesting functions have been provided, but a lot of functionality has also been subtracted from important parts such as the taskbar (which little by little it is being fixed, but also mutilating more), it has gone through updates that degraded performance and, above all, it has left millions of fully capable computers without support.

If Windows 11 was about making people working remotely from home, with their own and company computers, more productive, the step of increasing the minimum requirements from those of Windows 10 does not seem too logical. And it doesn’t feel like it because a lot of the people you want to help work hybrid will stay on Windows 10 because they can’t upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft claims that “Windows will continue to evolve”, but that was exactly the argument that Windows 10 was going to be the last: it would change so much from its origins that no other arguments would be needed.

Another of the arguments in Microsoft’s statements is that as each day presents new challenges, “Windows will continue to evolve“But Windows 10 was just about that, as we reviewed at the beginning. A living system that is constantly changing to adapt to the needs that the passage of time brings with it. Windows 10 is a modern and fully capable system, and it would have integrated perfectly all the new features of Windows 11 without the need to change.