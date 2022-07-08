Microsoft faces investigation over multi-million dollar purchase of Activision Blizzard

The UK competition watchdog will act if the deal harms consumers.

The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues to be talked about. The agreement, closed in a few $68.7 billion At the beginning of this year, it is currently undergoing a series of controls and, although the company assures that the process is progressing quickly, there are new obstacles in the way.

As reported by CNBC, the American channel focused on economic news, The UK competition watchdog has opened an investigation about the operation announced in January, setting up one of the first major antitrust investigations.

The agency will consider whether it harms competition and consumersThey assure that the agreement can have a strong impact on the video game industry due to the fact of delivering large franchises (Call of Duty, Candy Crush) to one of the largest technology companies in the world, and the authority responsible for markets and competition will analyze the situation “considering whether the deal may harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers, such as higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice.”

For the time being, the CMA has set as deadline september 1, when they should announce their initial decision. The regulatory body has announced that it will accept to receive comments from interested parties, with a consultation open until July 20.

If the operation finally goes ahead without any impediment of this type, Microsoft and Xbox will have to manage the situation of Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard in charge during the serious accusations of harassment that have occurred in the company, as well as decide what games will be exclusive or incorporated into your subscription service, Xbox Game Pass.

More about: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Xbox, Purchase studies and Research.