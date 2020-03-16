Microsoft finally hits its goal of 1 billion devices running Windows 10

When it launched Dwelling home windows 10 in 2015, Microsoft talked about it hoped to place the OS on 1 billion devices inside three years of its unlock. Now 5 years later, Microsoft says that perform has been reached.

Microsoft set out with large ambitions to make Dwelling home windows 10 the working machine powering many of the planet’s PCs, nonetheless solely a 12 months following the OS’s unlock, Microsoft was once already backing off its plans to hit the billion-device perform. It then outfitted sporadic updates on the adoption cost as Dwelling home windows 10 uptake continued. Now, that billion-device milestone has been reached.

To be taught this textual content in full, please click on on proper right here