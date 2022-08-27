Microsoft Flight Simulator receives a free update and prepares us for its 40th anniversary with a trailer

Users can now download a patch that adds five new German cities.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the dream of every lover of aviation simulators, but since Asobo Studio they want to keep their community engaged through updates and celebrations that add content to an already vast experience. That is why today, during his lectures at the Gamescom 2022the contents of a new patch and what will come with the 40th anniversary have been revealed.

The new update includes five new German citiesOn the one hand, Asobo Studio has specified the novelties of an update that It is now available free for all players. This includes five new German cities: Hannover, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Bonn y Colonia. In addition, the latter city includes the Koelnmesse site, where Gamescom is held every year.

40th anniversary content will be available on November 11Although this is already enough for several players to want to return to the game to fly over these cities, from Asobo Studio they have not missed the opportunity to advance some of the content that will be released with the 40th anniversary. This update, also free for users, will be available on November 11th and includes an alternative highly requested by the community: gliders and helicopters.

Beyond this, the Asobo Studio update also leaves us with new features such as 4 classic commercial airports, 10 glider airports, 14 heliports, historical aircraft and up to 20 missions from the franchise’s past. In addition, the authors highlight their work with the Airbus A-310, a real airliner that will arrive with the contents of the 40th anniversary and almost perfectly imitates the functionalities of all the buttons that make it up.

Thus, we have a new excuse to return to aviation simulator from Microsoft after enjoying the planes introduced with the Top Gun Maverick DLC. In the event that you like experiences related to flying planes and you are not familiar with Asobo Studio’s proposal, we encourage you to read our review of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

