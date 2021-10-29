Microsoft forces Home windows 10 to put in the compatibility take a look at with Home windows 11, and does no longer permit to uninstall it

Microsoft does not appear to be more than pleased with the tempo of updates from Home windows 10 to Home windows 11 in contemporary weeks and, as took place 5 years in the past with the improve to Home windows 10, they’re starting to hotel to invasive tactics to drive us to modify our model in their working device once imaginable.

Thus, they have got already begun to drive Home windows 10 customers to put in a device, PC Well being Take a look at, in command of inspecting our apparatus to warn us of the extent of compatibility of the similar with the brand new Home windows 11 and, with it, of if we will be able to qualify for the unfastened replace via Home windows Replace.





5 years in the past, no less than, his excuse to drive the replace to Home windows 10 from Home windows 7 used to be the approaching finish of the time period in order that stated replace might be performed at no cost. Nonetheless, now we have most effective been a couple of weeks with Home windows 11 to be had, and Microsoft has already taken care of putting in unsolicited tool for us.

A continual reinstallation that we will be able to most effective forestall the use of Regedit

And that You’ve got carried out this by way of together with it in Home windows Replace KB5005463 to be had for Home windows 10 techniques. Smartly, it’s true that the PC Well being Take a look at set up does no longer routinely release the applying or routinely turn on the replace to Home windows 11 (no longer even on 100% suitable computer systems), however Microsoft will have to learn how to admire slightly the desire of its customers …

… Basically as a result of, as well as, this utility will also be uninstalled– Next updates will reinstall it over and over again. Oh, and don’t attempt to uninstall KB5005463 from the replace historical past, since the device will marvel you with a message speaking that such replace it isn’t put in to your working device.



No, this steady reinstallation can most effective be stopped by way of resorting to Regedit, the Home windows Registry editor. As defined within the American e-newsletter Bleeping Laptop, we will have to first uninstall the software, and then we can need to open regedit.exe (by way of urgent Win + R or the use of the quest menu at the taskbar).

As soon as now we have opened the editor, we need to cross to the path “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftPCHC” and take a look at if there’s a key referred to as “PreviousUninstall”, whose worth we can have to modify to “1”.

The former step will save you the set up of the aforementioned replace. Instead, we will be able to check out block most effective utility set up compatibility take a look at. For this we can need to create the important thing “put in” with the price “1” within the path “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftPCHealthCheck”.