Microsoft has a second GNU/Linux distribution that hardly anyone had heard of: now we even know how to install it

In 2020, the existence of Azure Sphere OS had been revealed, an operating system focused on cloud security equipped with a Linux kernel… with the particularity of being developed by Microsoft itself. It was not, however, a GNU/Linux distribution in the strict sense.but something more similar to Android.

Last year we echoed the existence of CBL (Common Base Linux) Mariner, a Linux distribution also developed by Microsoftand that it had been using internally in several of its Azure platform services (such as Azure Percept or Azure Kubernetes Service).

But it turns out that Mariner is not the only Linux distribution that the Redmond company has created and maintains: already in 2020, while it was beginning to use Mariner in the aforementioned services, it was also the same with the hitherto almost unknown CBL-Delridge (or CBL-D) which he has been using ever since to run the Azure Cloud Shell (a command line running in the cloud):



Cloud Shell’s /etc/os-release reveals which distribution is behind it.

In fact, in the note published in November 2020 in the Cloud Shell repository, this distribution was already explicitly mentioned, clarifying that** it was not an “independent distribution”** (that is, created from scratch following the Linux From Scratch model), but from a project based on Debian and with few differences with respect to this one:

“The main difference between Debian and CBL-D is that Microsoft internally compiles all packages included in the CBL-D repository in order to protect against supply chain attacks.”

Here we can find a list with the 1554 packages that CBL-Delridge has, only a small portion of essential packages compared to the 28,392 contained in the Debian Linux 10 repositorieson which it is based.

CBL-D and CBL-M, at our fingertips

Hayden Barnes, Senior Engineering Manager at SuSE Linux, had already blogged about the existence of this distribution three months ago, but the matter did not have much repercussion on the Internet until ZDnet echoed it last Friday.

But the most interesting thing about Barnes’s publication is that it revealed, step by step, how to download CBL-D and install it on our computer as a distribution for WSL2 (warning: this is not a task for the inexperienced).

But there is also news regarding CBL-Mariner: Just 4 days ago Microsoft released the version 2.0 of the distribution (with kernel 5.15 and updated packages). We have already addressed at the time how this distribution, although focused on internal use by Microsoft, offered the possibility of being downloaded and used on our own computers.