Microsoft has angered developers with a new policy on open source apps in the Store. has now retracted

A few days ago, Microsoft published an update to its policy on its app sales store, prohibiting the sale of open source programs in the Microsoft Store. The plan was for this policy to begin to be applied on July 16. The cause, they claimed from Redmond, was to help protect their customers from “misleading listings,” as Giorgio Sardo, general manager of apps at Microsoft, explained.

This did not sit well with some developers and sparked controversy on social media that they began to take out conclusions of which could be the ultimate goal. Sardo himself entered these disputes on Twitter and indicated that Microsoft would work on the wording of the new policy to establish clarity. Now the company has announced what Microsoft won’t ban legitimate paid open source programs.

An open Store, but with problems





It must be remembered that Microsoft’s intention is to have an open and transparent application store (something that it was already working on before Windows 11 arrived and that it sought to improve with the new version), since supports Win32 apps, Android apps and PWA apps as the official PWA of Reddit.

Nevertheless, the ban on the sale of free open source applications in the Microsoft Store appearing for free elsewhere would change this narrative.

One problem with the Microsoft Store is that the available applications are not always well selected and there are controversial tools for sale. For example, there are many legitimate open source applications that have been rebranded by third parties and are sold on the market by third parties without being the original creators of the software.

Another problem with the Microsoft Store is that it offers paid programs that are free on other platforms. For example, the graphics editor Paint.NET, an open source program, is available for free on the official website. Instead, the version of the application in the Microsoft Store is not free.

As they explain from ghacks, this is legal, since just because an application has an open source license, doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be freethe developer can choose to sell his program, it depends on the open source license he has chosen.

Most open source software is available for free, developers often give users the option to donate money to support the project or to cover costs such as electricity bills or internet usage for developing a software. Program. As for Paint.NET, the Microsoft Store version offers an alternative way for users to support development, instead of donating money directly.

What Microsoft has not yet detailed is how it is going to get to ban fake apps and allow real ones so that these plagiarism or theft of work continue to occur. It was in 2011 when Microsoft announced that it was beginning to accept open source programs.