Microsoft has (more or less) decided on Windows Terminal and it will be the main command tool in Windows 11

Microsoft has been on the fence for quite some time when it comes to offering a default terminal tool. The command window ‘CMD’ or Command Prompt, was “replaced” by PowerShell, more powerful and with more advanced features. Nevertheless, both have been coexisting all this time on Windows and it seems that Microsoft still hasn’t quite figured it out.

However, in 2019 Microsoft began the development of ‘Windows Terminal’, a more sophisticated console, and with the ability to open multiple command line interpreters through tabs and in a single window. And it seems that the company has chosen to incorporate this tool by default in the latest developer builds of Windows 11.

Windows Terminal will be the default tool in Windows 11

In both Windows 10 and Windows 11 insider builds, Windows Terminal support was offered in the operating system, thus being able to choose between several of the existing consoles. However, Microsoft already had in mind the idea of ​​using Windows Terminal as the default tool in 2022, and it seems that it will be so, at least in Windows 11.



Windows Terminal

This idea is further reinforced by the statements of Kayla Cinnamon, program manager for Windows Terminal, in an entry for the official Microsoft blog. “Over the course of 2022, we plan to make Windows Terminal the default experience on Windows 11 devices,” He said.

In the latest build of Windows 11 for developers, 25188, this idea has already materialized, so Microsoft will not take much longer to do the same for the rest of the users in Windows 11. And it is that when launching an application that requires a command console, it will be Windows Terminal that will appear, divided into two tabs with CMD.exe and PowerShell in each one.

According to what they point out from the Bleeping Computer media, for this to happen, users must have Windows Terminal 1.15 or higher installed, and have opened the app at least once. However, this option can be changed by going to Settings > Privacy and security > For developers and changing the option in the terminal section, in which ‘Let Windows decide’ should now appear.