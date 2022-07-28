Microsoft has the recipe to speed up Edge, and the main ingredient is the cache

When it comes to using browsers on our computers, we always look for the fact that they have good performance and do not have a negative impact on the rest of the programs. And this is precisely what Edge is going to achieve thanks to the implementation of different improvements that will make it possible for users to notice a Substantial performance improvement and much less disk impact.





One of the critical points when determining this performance is precisely in the cache memory that It is generated in each visit that is made to the websites. That is why Microsoft has rightly thought that if they manage to compress this cache automatically, better performance will be achieved.

27 TIPS & TRICKS to MASTER MICROSOFT EDGE like a PRO

Edge will be the ideal browser for teams with few resources

The company has explained through various communications that they have been able to see that the larger the disk cache that is destined for the web browser, the more likely it is that quickly access the resources that are stored. And it is that the theory tells us that this cache makes it possible to store information from the most visited websites so that they load faster.





But the problem may be on devices that have low storage for this cache, as there will come a point where you run out of space at the sacrifice of performance. This is why Microsoft has decided to maximize cache usage and minimize disk impact through automatic compression techniques. This function is already implemented since the last update that has been made available to users with Microsoft Edge 102.

In addition to this improvement, it has also been highlighted that the memory and CPU requirements needed by the computer have been reduced through 13,000 devices, making reduce memory usage by 32% and CPU usage by 37%. This is in addition to the significant advances in suspension tabs that were in beta.

All of these improvements can be achieved through the latest Edge update that it installs automatically. If it is true, it is that this is something that will be noticed in those computers that have more limited resources where there is a reduced RAM, as well as a storage where so much cache cannot be saved.