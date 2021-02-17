Microsoft introduces its own wireless headsets for Xbox

Unlike Sony, which announced The Pulse 3D for PS5, Microsoft had not presented any own peripherals to Xbox Series X/S within the field of sound, although it does present almost total compatibility with headphones from other brands like Razer or Turtle Beach.

However, within the range of official products for Xbox, today we welcome the new Xbox Wireless Headset, technical name for the company’s new wireless headsets that will be compatible with the entire Xbox family, PC / Windows 10 and mobile devices with Bluetooth.

These helmets will be Available next March 16, 2021 at a suggested price of € 99.99 and it can already be reserved in the Microsoft Store. Supports spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X to deliver immersive audio precision and realism.

Specifications: What’s in the box: Xbox Wireless Headphones. USB-C charging cable (35.56 cm length)

System Requirements: For use with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features may require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (subscriptions sold separately) . Use on Windows 10 requires Bluetooth 4.2+, the Xbox Wireless Adapter, or a compatible USB-C cable. Each is sold separately.

Materials: Headband: steel metal inside with foam padding. Headphones: oval design with polyurethane leather and foam padding

Microphones: Microphone design: foldable giraffe with two microphones and LED indicator that lights up when the microphones are activated

Speakers: Size: 40mm. Material: paper composition diaphragm and neodymium magnet. Impedance: 32 ohm. Response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz

Controls: Buttons: on / off and pairing, mute, balance dial between game and chat (left earphone), volume dial (right earphone).

Bluetooth: Versión Bluetooth: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP). Códec: SBC

Battery: Internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a range of up to 15 hours per charge. A 30-minute charge provides about 4 hours of battery life, and a full battery charge takes about 3 hours when the helmets are not in use. *

Peso312 g (11 oz)

Virtual Surround Sound: Supports spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One *

Xbox Accessories App Adjust settings for equalizer, bass boost, auto mute, LED indicator brightness, and microphone monitoring *

* Audio customization is available through the Xbox Accessories app for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices.