Microsoft introduces its own wireless headsets for Xbox

Unlike Sony, which announcedThe Pulse 3D for PS5, Microsoft had not presented any own peripherals to Xbox Series X/S within the field of sound, although it does present almost total compatibility with headphones from other brands like Razer or Turtle Beach.
However, within the range of official products for Xbox, today we welcome the new Xbox Wireless Headset, technical name for the company’s new wireless headsets that will be compatible with the entire Xbox family, PC / Windows 10 and mobile devices with Bluetooth.
These helmets will be Available next March 16, 2021 at a suggested price of € 99.99 and it can already be reserved in the Microsoft Store. Supports spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X to deliver immersive audio precision and realism.
* Audio customization is available through the Xbox Accessories app for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices.
