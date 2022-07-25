Microsoft is concerned that there is no staff left to program its software: low birth rates lead to scarce and expensive labor

While talking about the Massive Resignation or Great Resignation, both of the workers in the United States and in Spain and of the possible causes, the statements of the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, to Reuters, are revealing: technology companies are going to have to pay more to maintain their productive pace.

In a meeting with Reuters at the software maker’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Smith spoke of this era to which called the “greatest economic turbulence”, showing, to illustrate thisgraphics.

These graphs show how population growth has fallen in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan. And this leads the Windows giant to worry about not having enough staff in the near future. in order to continue developing its products.

Fewer people of working age





“There aren’t as many people joining the workforce,” Smith said. To the drop in the birth rate in recent decades, more recent circumstances have been added, such as concern about COVID-19, childcare (which is not always possible to address with all the working hours that people assume and the lack of conciliation policies) and other factors have also contributed to the current labor shortage.

To compete for the limited number of workers that the tech giants are finding, Microsoft recently raised salaries although it has also slowed hiring, according to company officials. The software maker also cut a small percentage of jobs starting in 2023.

Smith said that Microsoft’s business of selling productivity tools, cloud services and technology with artificial intelligencewhich companies may need in times of an economic downturn could be affected by the lack of workers within the aforementioned markets.

While there is little birth, the governments of North American and European countries maintain border policies that make it difficult for people from third countries to arrive. That contrasts with the Silicon Valley’s own needsa region where workers arriving from other countries have been one of the pillars of its essence.

Data from the US Department of Labor for the month of June showed that, in general, employers they kept raising wages and hiring more workers than expected. However, labor force participation fell for the second time in three months.

According to ZDnet, in the long run, Microsoft’s concern is not the low birth rate for no reason, but rather the need to pay workers more to attract talent. The law of supply and demand. If there are few workers and a great need for them, they will be more quoted by the companies that require them to maintain your activity.