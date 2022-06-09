Microsoft is considering making SSDs a mandatory requirement to install Windows 11, and it makes sense

Windows 11 has reached the market to be able to change it. This is what Microsoft is showing with the different policies that it has applied or intends to apply in the future. Now, a new report from Trendfocus claims that the company is ready to include a new requirement to install Windows 11: do it if or if on a solid state drive or SSD. In this way, the mechanical hard drives would be completely pushed aside.

To date, among the requirements that were imposed to be able to install Windows 11 and even Windows 10 were limited to having storage greater than 64 GB. Now they want prioritize the experience the user has with the operating systemforcing manufacturers to abandon mechanical disks and move on to an SSD if they want to continue installing Windows 11 on their future models.

WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

Windows 11 wants to prioritize a smooth experience

Logically, users are always looking to have a satisfactory experience when working on an operating system, but on many occasions not having this experience does not depend solely on the software. Hardware also plays an important role, and more specifically the one where the operating system is storedsince it will be responsible for having optimal reading and writing speeds.

The problem, in this case, is that the mid-range or low-end computer market is still stuck in the past and has conventional storage units, which are mechanical hard drives. These have some lower read speeds compared to SSDs of the market and this means that when working in Windows, well, the tasks that are being carried out can be slowed down.





That is why Microsoft with Windows 11 wants to end up forcing the complete change so that all computers have to integrate solid state drives. for now the date that arises is the year 2023although we must wait for Microsoft to officially communicate it, which will surely be done in the coming months and first to the manufacturers themselves.

This is something that makes a lot of sense, since if we look back in Windows 10 there were many problems with HDDs. It’s really loud the 100% disk usage problem that completely slaughtered the performance of the teams. This makes it completely logical to leave some units that, although they have given a very good service in the past, have already been completely out of date for what is to come.

In this way, even though high-end computer models are not affected, the lower range ones are going to have problems. Especially for those who already included Windows 10 as standard and want to make the leap to Windows 11, who will face this problem head-on.

It must be remembered that this is not the first requirement that is imposed. At the release of Windows 11, Microsoft mandated that the motherboard have a security TPM chip. This completely weighed down the older teams, although it ended up relaxing the measure. Now it will be necessary to see if they can manage to have the same “compassion” with these same teams that have HDD units in their guts, or They will force once and for all that no computer has a mechanical hard drive as its main unit.