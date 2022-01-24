Microsoft is forcing Windows 10 21H2 to auto-install without prompting: It’s part of its AI training

Microsoft plans to support the Windows 10 operating system until 2025, but individual versions of the operating system they can stop receiving support before. Windows 10 version 20H2 will end support on May 10, 2022. That means devices won’t get any more updates unless they’re upgraded to a newer version of Windows 10, or if they’re compatible with your requirements, to install Windows 11 (something that can be done for free).

For this reason Microsoft is forcing its users to install version 21H2 of Windows 10 on their devices that have this mentioned version 20H2. The last major update release for windows 10 it was version 2004 of Windows 10. Microsoft released it in May 2020 and ended support for it in December 2021.

The “first phase” of the deployment begins





In Microsoft’s Windows Update Twitter account, the company explains that “we started the first phase in the deployment of Windows 10, version 21H2 for machine learning (ML) training. We are targeting Windows 10 devices running version 20H2, which are nearing end of service, to automatically upgrade to version 21H2.

We started the first phase in the Windows 10, version 21H2 rollout for machine learning (ML) training. We are targeting devices on Windows 10, version 20H2 that are approaching end of servicing to update automatically to version 21H2. https://t.co/l7RbiFyq3O — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) January 20, 2022

Devices running Windows 10 version 20H2 will be automatically upgraded to Windows 10 version 21H2, according to the tweet. It is also already known that the next version that will be out of support it is version 21H1 of Windows 10, which will receive its latest updates on December 13, 2022.

Devices running version 21H1 of Windows 10 can also upgrade to version 21H2, and it is that this will have support until June 2023.

All this has reopened a debate among the Microsoft user community. On the one hand, the fact that the Redmond company makes these automatic installations means that all users let’s continue to automatically receive security updates. But, on the other hand, there are users who do not want to give up control of the versions they are using and see this as an intrusion on this freedom.