Microsoft is installing Spotify without users’ permission on Windows 10 and 11 and it’s completely legal

One of the great inconveniences for any computer or mobile phone user is the installation of applications that they are not interested in at all, or that come pre-installed by default. In recent months, in Windows 10 and Windows 11 it has been detected as Spotify is being installed without users’ permission and without even a notice.

This information has been known through different Reddit threads, and also on social networks such as Twitter. In this case the users they have conveyed their outrage, although it is not exactly known if it was a decision made by Microsoft without warning, or it is a mistake.

27 SPOTIFY TRICKS – Control all your MUSIC like nobody else!

Spotify installs unilaterally on Windows 10 and 11

Users through the networks have stated how after updating their computer have found Spotify installed on their storage drive. Given this, the Spotify reviews in the Microsoft Store have been filled with criticism and one-star ratings, stating that they have uninstalled it at the moment.





But the real surprise comes with Spotify’s autorun at startup. That is, it is not limited to installing it as if it were bloatware, but it is also automatically enabled to run at Windows startup.

In this case there are many doubts about what exactly has happened so that it is installed in this way. It should be noted that is not the responsibility of Spotify, since the app store is entirely controlled by Microsoft. Until now, the company has already used this mechanism to unilaterally install other applications such as Candy Crush.

This is one of the best examples to know that Microsoft can install any app without any permission from the user. Although, it is not the most elegant thing in the world that the unilateral installation suddenly happens and on top of that it runs at startup. Now, it is waiting for Microsoft to report what exactly has happened for this to happen.