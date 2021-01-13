Entertainment

Microsoft is planning to buy more developers

January 13, 2021
1 Min Read

Xbox Game Studios would be slowly extending its domains over development studies, and this is being echoed Brad Sams, a known insider who seems to be aware of the internal maneuvers of the Redmond company, where they would already be making offers to have a few more under their control. What’s more, he predicts that in the coming months we will witness more than one purchase in this regard.

We leave you here the tweet:

Translation: There is a lot of money that moves between video game companies, with various offers. We don’t know when or if they’ll even get it, but the value of IPs is going up.

This is not strange for Microsoft, who we learned recently that in the past they even tried to take over EA, Square, Midway and even Nintendo itself, with a result that was more than expected.

Source: Wccftech

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.