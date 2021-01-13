Microsoft is planning to buy more developers

Xbox Game Studios would be slowly extending its domains over development studies, and this is being echoed Brad Sams, a known insider who seems to be aware of the internal maneuvers of the Redmond company, where they would already be making offers to have a few more under their control. What’s more, he predicts that in the coming months we will witness more than one purchase in this regard.

We leave you here the tweet:

There’s a lot of money flowing around gaming companies right now, several getting multiple bids – not sure when or if any of these will close but gaming IP valuations are soaring — Brad Sams (@bdsams) January 12, 2021

Translation: There is a lot of money that moves between video game companies, with various offers. We don’t know when or if they’ll even get it, but the value of IPs is going up.

This is not strange for Microsoft, who we learned recently that in the past they even tried to take over EA, Square, Midway and even Nintendo itself, with a result that was more than expected.

