Microsoft kills all third-party skills as it refocuses Cortana for the enterprise

Microsoft launched that it goes to kill off all third-party abilities and integrations as a result of it refocuses Cortana, its digital assistant, for the enterprise.Study Additional
four hours in the past
Tech Information
Depart a remark
Microsoft launched that it goes to kill off all third-party abilities and integrations as a result of it refocuses Cortana, its digital assistant, for the enterprise.Study Additional
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment