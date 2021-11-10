Microsoft launches .NET 6 and Visible Studio 2022: 64-bit arrives 15 years later

Microsoft has introduced that new editions of Visible Studio (2022) and .NET (6) are actually to be had to all customers. And, relating to the primary of those gear, it comes with an ideal novelty: 64 bits.

As a result of, as we introduced final April, for the primary time Within the 15 years because the first Home windows for 64-bit PCs have been launched, builders can have (best) an x64 model of Microsoft Visible Studio.





Visible Studio is a Microsoft IDE that lets you broaden desktop, cellular and internet programs in a variety of programming languages

Amanda Silver, product supervisor for Microsoft’s Construction department, already warned 8 months in the past that “with a 64-bit Visible Studio on Home windows, we will open, edit, run and debug even the biggest and most complicated answers with out operating out reminiscence”, due to the disappearance of the 4 GB restrict of RAM utilization.

As well as, builders aren’t going to have to desert their 32-bit tool tasks on account of this jump to 64 bits, as a result of it’ll be completely imaginable to proceed compiling those programs within the new model.

In keeping with the respectable Microsoft roadmap, along with those functionality enhancements, Visible Studio is accompanied by means of different adjustments, equivalent to the ones centered at the visible phase: for instance, Microsoft has renewed the icons all over the appliance and is now making a bet on the usage of a brand new font, l. a. Cascadia Code.

Visible Studio 2022 additionally contains IntelliCode, an AI-assisted code assistant that permits us to “write much less and code extra”:

“IntelliCode can now entire complete strains of code for you, permitting you to write down dependable code with simply two tabs at the Tab key. IntelliCode too can locate repeated edits and counsel corrections all over the code base the place there are equivalent patterns.”

The final of the good adjustments offered in Visible Studio 2022 is the arriving (surrounded by means of controversy, sure) of Scorching Reload, a characteristic that permits adjustments to be made at runtime. This is, once we are checking out an utility, we will be able to adjust the code in one of these means that those adjustments are mirrored within the utility in actual time, with out the want to prevent execution and recompile.

It must be famous that, given the relevance of the Visible Studio 2022 extensions platform adjustments, Present extensions for the 2019 model won’t paintings with the brand new one except their builders replace them (For now, that is best the case for 550 of the various thousand extensions to be had on their Market).

.NET 6 lands with out MAUI

We even have a number of information relating to .NET 6, Microsoft’s cross-platform construction framework, which replaces each .NET 5 and .NET Core 3.1. For probably the most section, those are performance-related enhancements (with reference to enter / output in report dealing with, for instance) or safety (in OpenSSL 3).

On the other hand, a extremely expected novelty by means of builders such because the promised multiplatform utility person interface (MAUI), which facilitates the paintings of growing the similar utility for each cellular and desktop environments, It’s not to be had for now in .NET 6, despite the fact that its inclusion in a long term minor replace isn’t dominated out.