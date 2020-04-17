Microsoft Looks Like It’s Teasing A Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One

Xbox appears to be teasing one factor related to the extraordinarily anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. Upon visiting Xbox.com, you may be greeted with a pretend “hacked” show display screen that briefly flashes footage and options of code all through a distorted view of the Xbox homepage. After a few seconds of this, the noise goes away and likewise you get a clear message that claims, “Return in 4 days.” Alternatively, if you pause on the correct time, you’ll see the silhouette of an Xbox One console and controller.

Earlier to this, the Xbox Twitter account was moreover “hacked” and posted the underneath tweet, showing a sequence relating to Arasaka, an infinite firm throughout the Cyberpunk universe. The official Cyberpunk Twitter account moreover retweeted the Xbox tweet.

Yesterday, a listing on Amazon’s Canadian net web page marketed a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller. While the checklist has since been removed, you’ll see an image of that underneath.

Apparently ample, it’s potential you’ll take note of the huge re-reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 occurred at E3 2018. As an alternative of “hacking” the Xbox.com homepage, then once more, Cyberpunk 2077 “hacked” the top of the Microsoft E3 2018 press convention. Cyberpunk 2077 was initially scheduled to launch in the present day, however was delayed to September.

[Supply: Xbox, Xbox on Twitter, Dwelling home windows Central]