Microsoft offers a new free web development course for beginners: 24 lessons to do in 12 weeks

Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Advocates group has presented a web development training for beginners, with a 12-week plan and 24 lessons on the basics of JavaScript, CSS and HTML. Each lesson includes pre- and post-lesson quizzes, written directions for completing the lesson, a solution, and a homework assignment.

It is project-based to make learning hands-on, according to information provided by this group on GitHub. There is a discussion forum that invites teachers to include suggestions on how to use this plan of studies.

Are you starting in the world of web development? Great repo in #github from Microsoft with 24 lessons to complete in 12 weeks. Start your career as a web developer 👇https://t.co/JeuMLc6u1d — Cosmic Red 🎸 (@carmenansio) March 15, 2022

Last year it calculated that JavaScript it already had almost 14 million programmers.

In a report made with Spanish programmers, many said that Javascript was among his top choices because “it is a multi-paradigm language (functional, imperative, object-oriented and event-oriented) so, if learned properly, it is a language that can give you a very solid base to later undertake the study of other languages ​​and platforms “, as explained by José M. Alarcón, founder of campusMVP.es.

Two pedagogical principles





The Microsoft team claims to have opted for two pedagogical principles when building its curriculum: it is project-based and includes frequent quizzes.

By the end of this series, students should have built a typing game, a virtual terrarium, a “green” browser extension, a “space invaders” type game, and a business banking application, in addition to learning how to manageif all goes as it should, the basics of JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

There are several starter lessons in JavaScript fundamentals to introduce the concepts, along with the video in the “Beginners series to: JavaScript“, some of whose authors have contributed to this curriculum.

Basic skills without frameworks





The team that has created this course to start developing say that they have purposely avoided introducing JavaScript frameworks to concentrate the training on the basic skills needed as a web developer before adopting a framework.

“A good next step to complete this curriculum would be to learn about Node.js through another collection of videos: “Series for initiating from: Node.js“”, have specified.

The course comes with a total of 48 questionnaires of three questions each. They are linked from the lessons, but the quiz application can be run locally by following the instructions in the quiz-app folder.