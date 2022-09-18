Microsoft pays you to take a 16-week course: when you finish you can end up with a job

Constantly there are many people who are looking for a new job and job aspirations in large companies. One of them is Microsoft, which right now has a program that It is focused for self-taught programmers, computer science graduates and also coding experts. This program, which can be really juicy, is called Microsoft LEAP and you will be paid from day one to learn.





In order to access a job within the Microsoft giant, you must first complete a 16-week training that pays you to be able to learn everything you need. This will be done after joining one of the available teams: Azure, Xbox, Bing and Office 365. To do this, you must register on the Microsoft LEAP website from September 20 to October 5.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Microsoft is looking for new talent by offering initial training

As stated on the website, the training lasts 16 weeks and can be done from the comfort of your home, wherever you are. Although you can also choose to do it in person at the Atlanta or Washington campuses.

Did you know MICROSOFT has a program for self-taught programmers, coding bootcamp grads, community college computer science grads and computer science grads with a 2+ year career break! Its called Microsoft LEAP! 16 weeks, Microsoft pays YOU to learn. 👇 — NaiRobi – Tech for Abolition✊🏾 (@Tech4Abolition) September 14, 2022

Without a doubt, this is a great training offer in which you will be able to learn many new concepts that come directly from Microsoft. This is something that can be combined with your current job, and if you do it great you will be able to be an applicant for a job offer within Microsoft facilities within the group you have selected.

On Twitter there are many users who show how have been hired after graduating from LEAP, so you yourself can be the next to start a new adventure. In these cases, it should be noted that you will have to move to the location in the United States that is chosen.

This means that with these experiences the door is opened for numerous people to apply for a position in a first-class technology center. The date that is used to develop the training is from January 17, 2023 to May 5, 2023 and then, depending on your performance and everything you have transmitted, you will be able to take advantage of a job offer with a salary that does not aspire to be low.