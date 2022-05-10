Microsoft prepares its own Chromecast for Xbox Cloud Gaming according to a report

The company is looking to expand into the cloud and is also reportedly working with Samsung to launch its app.

Microsoft wants to take its ecosystem everywhere. That is not new, but it is a possible interest of the technology company to launch its own audiovisual playback device in the style of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick that could allow users to enjoy Xbox video games on any television and at a lower price as long as the information is confirmed.

Always according to information from VentureBeat collected by GamesIndustry, Microsoft’s plans go through a premiere of the device in the next 12 monthshaving the great attraction of enjoying the catalog of compatible games of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and we understand that free-to-play releases such as Fortnite, which a few days ago confirmed its independent arrival on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

It’s not the only deployment underway from Redmond. VB also ensures that Microsoft would be working closely collaboration with Samsung, a fact that would allow millions of users of their smart TVs to access the benefits of the Xbox cloud. Let’s remember that Samsung Gaming Hub was presented in January, a platform aimed at allowing users to enjoy a library of video games played via streaming that already has the support of Stadia y GeForce Now among others.

According to data from the end of April, more than 10 million people play with Xbox Cloud Gaming, but Microsoft wants more, which is why they could be studying the launch of an affordable device at its purchase cost. We will have to be attentive to the next news in this field of the technology company.

More about: Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Samsung.