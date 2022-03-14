Microsoft proposes important changes in JavaScript: that it allows us to link variables to a data type to avoid errors

JavaScript is often described as a “weakly typed and dynamically typed” programming language.. That means that, when declaring a variable, We do not define the data type that corresponds to it (numeric, text string, boolean…), but it is assigned automatically (“123” will be a text string, while 123 will be a numeric data), plus we can always change it later.

The problem with this behavior is that, although it provides more flexibility, and allows a program to work by writing less code, also results in frequent previously undetectable runtime errors (for example, when we intend to compare or operate with numbers by mixing some typed as strings).

In the end, that forces us to constantly castrate to force the desired behavior (in the end, we write more code), and so on prevent our code from being insecure.



Ring a bell, JavaScript programmer?

A proposal to change this

For this reason, several Microsoft developers (the company that maintains TypeScript, a superset of JavaScript) have put on the table, backed by professionals from other companies, a proposal to introduce an extra and optional syntax in JavaScript, which offer the possibility of adding annotations to the language to specify the type of data.

Said annotations would be treated as mere comments by the JavaScript engine (in short: they would ignore them) and thus not alter the way the surrounding code is executed, but could be checked by external type checkers to JavaScript (so users of tools like TypeScript or Flow could make use of them).

“Today, you can create a file in your editor and start detailing types in the form of JSDoc comments:

/** * @param a {number} * @param b {number} */ function add(a, b) { return a + b; } />

[…] What if we could have something like TypeScript syntax that [sin embargo] be totally ignored, like comments, in JavaScript?

>function add(a: number, b: number) { return a + b; } />

Solution: type the variables using optional annotations



Before and after.

The proponents want to make it clear not only what they are presenting, but also what they are not: “Our team is not proposing to introduce TypeScript type checking in all browsers and JavaScript runtimes, nor are we proposing that any new type checker be implemented in the browser.

“We believe that doing so would cause problems for both JavaScript and TypeScript users due to a number of tradeoffs, including runtime performance, compatibility issues with existing TypeScript code, and the risk of stopping innovation at the type check field”.

The goal of these developers is to be able to present the proposal this month to TC39, the ECMAscript standards committee: “we expect some level of skepticism; a proposal like this will receive a lot of comment and extensive scrutiny, may involve many design changes down the road, and it may take years before it produces results“.