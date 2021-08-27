Microsoft reaffirms within the removing of purposes of the Home windows 11 taskbar, together with the floating keep watch over of the calendar

The entirety signifies that via the tip of October we must have get admission to to the general model of Home windows 11. So time is working out for Microsoft to include – or get well – functionalities that customers omit after having loved them in Home windows 10.

The day prior to this we defined that the individuals of the / r / Windows11 subreddit have been compiling lists of those functionalities, in an try to get the eye of Redmond for long term builds working gadget.





However exactly these days we find that the corporate has clarified that one of the aforementioned aren’t matter to discuss for now, as it might be a planned and mindful selection via Microsoft.

We discuss with the brand new Home windows taskbar; and we are saying ‘new’ as a result of in Home windows 11, not like in Home windows 10, this bar has a complete collection of recent options (or possibly we must simply discuss ‘barriers’).

Is fastened : we can not make a choice on which fringe of the display to put it.

Disappears the outdated context menu via right-clicking.

Not imaginable drag a report to one of the most taskbar icons to open it with the applying that we make a choice from it.

The consumer now lacks the method to ungroup home windows of the similar utility at the taskbar icons.

The floating keep watch over of the calendar once we click on at the time / date In the best nook of the bar, a keep watch over that allowed us to view and organize occasions from the Home windows Calendar utility additionally disappears:





All of those adjustments have been noticed to start with as a one-off trial or error via Microsoft: it was once now not transparent what was once the purpose of eliminating those functionalities nor what did the consumer achieve from them.

However Microsoft has made it transparent over the weeks that those adjustments are right here to stick.

Thank you in your feedback, however no thank you

A couple of weeks in the past Microsoft spoke back to one of the criticisms on Comments Hub with this message that many customers described as “pathetic reaction” and “disappointing”, via now not offering any reason why for the deletion of purposes:

“These days, dragging a report to an utility at the taskbar to open it with that utility isn’t [una funcionalidad] suitable with Home windows 11, however we admire your entire comments, and we’re going to proceed to make use of it to assist information the way forward for options like this. “

Now, Home windows builders have reaffirmed themselves in some other of those solutions, particularly in the only associated with the floating keep watch over of the Home windows calendar:

“Thanks very a lot in your comments. Whilst we can proceed to make use of your comments to lead the way forward for options like this, there may be lately a calendar possibility in Home windows 11 within the new widget enjoy, which you’ll use to temporarily view your own calendar and your occasions “.

Alternatively, as many customers explain, the added capability does now not catch up on the loss, as the brand new widget handiest presentations a calendar: our Microsoft account, not like the former style (Home windows 10).

Likewise, Microsoft has additionally showed the disappearance of the hack of the Home windows Registry that allowed to turn on the show of the seconds of the clock. Alternatively, on this case a minimum of they state that “your pastime on this has been shared with the staff for long term attention.”

The builders of Home windows 11 appear, briefly, to not know the that means of the pronouncing “If it ain’t broke do not contact it”.