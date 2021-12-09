Microsoft redesigns ‘Notepad’ for Windows 11 after more than 30 years with almost no changes: this is how its new interface and dark mode look

The ‘Notepad’ has been with us for many years in Windows, serving us of great help in those cases in which we had to quickly write down something, or to inspect a text-based file. With the arrival of Windows 11, from Microsoft they have been commissioned to redesign this simple, but functional word processor.

The update is already gradually reaching everyone who is registered on the Dev Channel for insiders. We believe that the image that you can see in this article summarizes all these changes very well.

A good face lift, with dark mode included

The novelty has been announced through the official Windows blog. In it they have detailed all the news that this new redesign incorporates, which we explain below.

Among the most striking changes in this application, we have a redesign more in line with Windows 11, with rounded edges and a Mica effect. From Microsoft they claim to have given this application a twist, but without losing that “familiar” feeling.

Perhaps the most striking change in this new ‘Notepad’ is the arrival (at last) of dark mode. According to Microsoft, it has been one of the most demanded questions in the community. By default, the application will remain according to our system preferences. This means that, If we have chosen a dark theme in Windows 11, Notepad will also appear in this mode. However, this can be changed in the new and redesigned settings panel of the app.

Was this the first real Notepad update in 30+ years? pic.twitter.com/J4h5ABzWYf — Skye (@SkyeTheWeeb) December 8, 2021

Another of the most outstanding novelties of this new update is the facelift that the ‘Search and replace’ option has undergone. Now this function has the option of ‘Undo’ in multilevel, another feature highly demanded by users.

Microsoft admits that, in the version that has been released for insiders, there are certain localized problems that they wait to fix in future updates. These include problems related to access keys when switching languages, and unexpected behavior when performing the shift-click combination under certain circumstances.

The company has not yet confirmed when these changes will reach all users. We will have to wait to learn more about it.

