Microsoft registers a new Halo brand: continues the Master Chief saga with ‘Halo: the Endless’

Only one day has passed after the launch of the expected Halo Infinite, but this does not mean that Microsoft continues to work on its star franchise. In this sense, its multiplayer mode still has a lot to offer users, but the company is already focusing on long-term projects and, therefore, has registered a new trademark related to the saga: ‘Halo: The Endless‘.

Users theorize about a mobile game or DLC for Halo InfiniteThus, it can be read somewhat briefly on the Justia website, which specializes in details on trademark registration. And it is that the news could end here, since no further information has been given on the motives behind this move, beyond the fact that it is a Microsoft strategy related to video games. Therefore, and how could it be otherwise, the theories they have already begun to flood the networks.

Continuing with this line, there are users who expect a mobile game of Halo, although another equally viable option would be a future DLC for the newly released Halo Infinite. Either way, we won’t know anything until Microsoft decides to provide official dataTherefore, we have to wait for the company to confirm its strategy in the future.

Beyond this, Halo Infinite has risen as one of the installments most popular of the moment, because its multiplayer was placed among the most played titles on Steam and now, with the campaign mode, users are having a pleasant experience with the Master Chief. It remains to be seen how the adventure feels with the Cooperative Mode and the Forge, but from 3DJuegos we already told you in our Halo Infinite analysis that it is a nostalgia kick worthy of admiration.

