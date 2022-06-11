Microsoft released a version of the next major Windows 11 update on theoretically unsupported PCs…by mistake

One of the biggest controversies of Windows 11 are the requirements they demand on PCs to be compatible. Although from Genbeta we were able to verify that unsupported PCs could receive updates, these restrictions have been maintained.

This week Microsoft released the final version of its next big Windows 11 update (22H2, which stands out because it will force everyone to have a Microsoft account) to Release Preview testers and accidentally made it available to PCs that don’t officially support the latest version of Windows.

Upgrades on PCs with older CPUs





According to The Verge, Twitter and Reddit users posted about this bug and it led to hundreds of Windows Insiders being able to upgrade your Windows 10 computers and older CPUs.

This error has also reopened the debate on the requirementshighlighting the controversial update policy set by the company.

It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it. Thanks for notifying. — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) June 8, 2022

For its part, Microsoft is aware of the bug and says it is investigating. “This is a bug and is being investigated by the team,” says the official Windows Insider account on Twitter. If you managed to install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC and were expecting only Windows 10 Release Preview updates, you should be able to roll back the unexpected update in the Windows 11 setup section.

You have to remember that Microsoft just raised a surprise requirement for future Windows 11 PCs: either they have SSDs, or nothing. New controversy, although it can be said that it makes sense.