Microsoft releases an emergency patch to fix the Windows bugs it caused (again) with its latest update

Microsoft recently released its Tuesday’s first patch or Patch Tuesday from 2022, fixing more than 100 critical issues in Windows 10 and 11. Now, less than a week later, the company has had to release an emergency update to fix the bugs it caused in the process.

It is a story that is being repeated more and more frequently and that is almost the rule with Windows updates, it is only enough to go back a couple of months in time to remember the debacle with AMD processors in Windows 11, and how every patch to improve ended up worsening the performance of the affected computers.

Microsoft explains in its notification center that action is required by installing the emergency patch to solve the failures caused after installing the January Windows update. Problems affect multiple versions of Windows, including Windows 11 and multiple versions of Windows 10, and up to Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, and Windows Server 2008.

All updates are available through the Microsoft Update Catalog, and some updates are available through Windows Update as an optional update.

Problems include:

Failures related to VPN connectivity

Restart Windows Server domain controllers

Virtual machine startup failures

ReFS formatted removable media mount failures.

Update immediately?





That is always the question with Windows, users can no longer be blamed for being cautious with their own updates and monthly patches, but it is still recommended to install them because they usually include fixes to security flaws in the complete package.

If you have been affected by any of the aforementioned bugs, there are extra reasons to update, if everything goes well for you, this update should be shown as optional from Windows Update, in which case it is not essential that you install it now.