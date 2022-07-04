Microsoft renews two Rare intellectual properties and fuels rumors about new games

Both Viva Piñata and Blast Corps have received a renewal of their trademarks.

Over the years Rare has surprised us with the launch of a multitude of games that, although they may be better or worse, always tend to have a special touch that makes the studio one of the most valuable in Xbox. Now, Microsoft could be interested in bringing back some of its sagas.

Viva Piñata and Blast Corps brands have been renewedThat is what the information from Game Rant swipes, which has been echoed that Microsoft has renewed the licenses for Viva Piñata and Blast Corps, two Rare sagas that have been forgotten for a long time. This does not have to mean that they are preparing a new release, but it does indicate that they have these franchises in mind and are interested in continuing to have them.

If the renewal of the trademarks of these two intellectual properties finally lead to some new related project, it would be the first in a long time. Although both were included in the Rare Replay, Viva Piñata was originally launched in 2006 for Xbox 360, while Blast Corps was a Nintendo 64 arcade exclusive released in 1997.

As rumors continue to spread, Rare remains focused on further expanding Sea of ​​Thieves, with more and more improvements coming in the form of content updates and in-game events. In fact, the pirate game has already surpassed 30 million players if we add Xbox and PC players.

