Microsoft Says It Will Continue TikTok Acquisition Talks, Despite Trump’s Threat to Ban the App

Microsoft confirmed that it’s in talks to purchase TikTok from China’s ByteDance — coming after Donald Trump mentioned he opposed such a deal and has claimed he plans to ban TikTok.

Microsoft mentioned that if it consummated a deal for TikTok, it might transfer all information servers protecting U.S.-based customers to American shores, in a bid to alleviate U.S. policymakers’ issues that Chinese language authorities officers would possibly give you the chance to observe TikTok customers or entry personal messages.

“Following a dialog between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump, Microsoft is ready to proceed discussions to discover a purchase order of TikTok in the United States,” the Redmond, Wash.-based tech large mentioned in an announcement Sunday.

Trump on Friday advised reporters he deliberate to take some sort of motion to ban TikTok over national-security issues given the fashionable social-video app’s Chinese language house owners. Nevertheless, authorized specialists have questioned whether or not such a transfer would maintain up on authorized grounds.

The corporate, in its assertion, mentioned, “Microsoft absolutely appreciates the significance of addressing the President’s issues. It is dedicated to buying TikTok topic to a whole safety evaluate and offering correct financial advantages to the United States, together with the United States Treasury.”

Microsoft cautioned that its talks with ByteDance are preliminary and that “there could be no assurance {that a} transaction which includes Microsoft will proceed.” The corporate mentioned it doesn’t plan to present additional information “till there’s a definitive end result to our discussions.”

Microsoft mentioned that “in any occasion” it plans on “finishing these discussions” with ByteDance about an acquisition of TikTok no later than Sept. 15, 2020.

Amongst different measures, Microsoft mentioned, it might be sure that all personal information of TikTok’s U.S. customers “is transferred to and stays in the United States. To the extent that any such information is presently saved or backed-up exterior the United States, Microsoft would be sure that this information is deleted from servers exterior the nation after it’s transferred.”