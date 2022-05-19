Microsoft shows the new Outlook design that is already reaching some Windows users: these are its novelties

Microsoft has been working on the new design of its Outlook application for Windows for some time now, although it hasn’t been until now that some users have been able to test it. And it is that the company has started testing the new visual aspect of its client surprise mail.

The new design, called ‘One Outlook’, shares similarities with the web version of Outlook. In fact, is practically identical, although it was no secret, since Microsoft intended to port this design to its client. It already did it in a certain way with the PWA version of Outlook, and now it was the client for Windows.

The new Outlook is the current Outlook web

Those familiar with the web version of Outlook won’t find many surprises in this new client-side design. The tool now has a somewhat cleaner look and tighter integration of Microsoft productivity apps. In this way, we can combine our use of Outlook with Microsoft Teams, or the Office applications to view and modify documents.





The app also has very interesting intelligent functions, such as the fact that Outlook reminds you to reply to an email that you considered important. In this case, the notice will appear at the top of the list so as not to lose sight of it until we have completed the task or we have ignored it.

Another cool feature is the ‘My Day’ feature. Here, in addition to showing us the calendar, we also have a list of tasks where we can drag emails her to keep them under control. This already exists in the web version. And since we have talked about the calendar, it is also worth mentioning that it has been redesigned, with an integrated view and with the possibility of being able to drag elements such as events or reminders.

In Outlook, the RSVP options have also been improved, now being able to specify whether the meeting is going to be online or in person. Besides, fixing e-mails with the new Outlook will be much easier for ustogether with the fact of cleaning our inbox with Sweep.

The new Outlook look is now available to Business and Education Beta Channel users who are on version 2205 (Build 15225.20000) or higher. The company warns that there are still functions that are not available in the client and has created a list with all of them that you can visit at this link.

