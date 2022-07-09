Microsoft signs the creator of a controversial Linux component and the networks joke with his status as an ‘infiltrated agent’

Lennart Poettering is a developer with a central role in today’s Linux environment: Employed for 35 years at Red Hat, one of the main contributors to the kernel and developer of two fundamental pieces of the operating system—although not necessarily known outside the circle of advanced users—such as Pulseaudio y systemd.

Poettering, 41, was born in Guatemala, grew up in Brazil, lives in Germany, and has been a controversial figure for years, for his technical opinions and the way he expresses them. And his main creations are not far behind: the adoption of systemd by the Debian distribution generated a great polarization of its community and it ended some time later with the creation of a fork, Devuan (Arch also experienced the spin-off of the Artix project).

Well, recently Poettering made headlines on the official Fedora mailing list when someone discovered that they couldn’t tag him in a bug report because his Red Hat Bugzilla account was disabled, to which Poettering replied that he had created a personal account. That is, not corporate, as he would be expected to do as a Red Hat employee.…

…because, in fact, what had happened was that Poettering had quietly left Red Hat earlier this year in response to a job offer from another big software company: none other than Microsoftthe old sworn enemy of the open source community.

mockery and speculation

Of course, Microsoft’s relationship with Linux and the free software community is very different since Steve Ballmer’s departure from the company, but in the case of the creator of systemd, whom many accuse of violating the Unix philosophy itself (‘do one thing and do it well’), the truth is that the reaction of the community has been outrage and laughter in equal parts. As one HackerNews user put it:

“I never thought all those ‘systemd is turning Linux into Windows’ jokes would get old like wine, yet here we are.”

(Note: Wine in English is ‘Wine’, like the Windows ’emulator’ for Linux… joke within a joke?).

Others scoffed imagining the reception Poettering received at Microsoft headquarters:

“Agent Poettering, welcome back. You’ve done a tremendous job for us.”

Poettering has come to advocate that Linux ‘evolve’ even if that means breaking POSIX compatibility. And he has defended centralizing the operating system against its current fragmentation in hundreds of distributions.

For now, little or nothing is known about the role that Poettering has come to play in the Redmond company. Users speculate on networks about the possibility that Microsoft has decided to add systemd also to WSL2while others are convinced that will work developing some of the Linux distributions that Microsoft develops for domestic consumption.

Then there are of course those who believe that Microsoft seeks to influence the evolution of Linux through, precisely, the person responsible for the evolution of one of its most delicate components (a “second kernel”, it has come to be called). Although three years ago the very Linus Torvalds claimed not to be concerned by the intentions of the Windows company regarding Linux.

