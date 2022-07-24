Microsoft teaches you Windows 11 tricks so that if you don’t update it’s not out of ignorance

The one from Redmond wants to take away your fears of taking the leap with three “educational” videos that review multiple functionalities.

We have been with Windows 11 for almost a year, but with less than 25% market share (here the AdDuplex report) the Microsoft’s operating system still does not attract to as many users as it would like, and for this reason the company has created three educational videos to try to captivate all those people who still on windows 7 or 10or perhaps walks the path of MacOS or Linux.

The main problem with moving to Windows 11 lies in the cosmetic changes and simplification of menusbut to try to make the functionalities and advantages of the OS more accessible, the three videos that we break down below they try to expose everything necessary to understand the keyboard shortcuts, the customization, the screenshots, the different native applications, etc.

Obviously, these videos are not too much for anyone who comes from new or even take time, because you can always learn something new, right? You can see them on Microsoft’s own customer service page (here are the basic tricks, the customization one you can see here and the one that explains apps and tools goes to this other link), but further down you we list the tips and tricks most useful we have found. Oh, and if after all this you are still not interested, in this article we saw how to make your stay in Windows 10 more enjoyable.

The universal search it’s there to easily find all sorts of things, from apps and files to people and email. To use it, you can press the Windows key + s and start typing (although just pressing the key, as soon as you enter text works the same).



The desktop groups They serve to keep compartmentalized the various uses that we can give to the PC: work, play, private , etc. To switch between desktops, you can hit the logo Task view (which should be on the taskbar) to create a New desktop . To switch between them, you can use the shortcut Ctrl+Win+left or right arrows .



They serve to keep compartmentalized the various uses that we can give to the PC: , etc. To switch between desktops, you can hit the logo (which should be on the taskbar) to create a . To switch between them, you can use the shortcut . The new functionality Windows Snap It is a very comfortable option to organize the windows that we have displayed on the screen beyond the combinations in two columns or in four portions (or two portions and a column, go). Snap includes other formats in which two columns are thinner than a third window, for instance. It is a functionality worth testing, because with screens as large as the current ones, or in ultrawide formatsSnap becomes a very useful tool.

As you can imagine, the voice typing allows you to easily write text using your vocal chords. This functionality is easily activated by pressing the Windows+h combination And honestly, it’s pretty comfortable. However, we would like to know how accurate it is, and if it has improved over the one that already existed in previous versions of Windows. (A note: this paragraph we have written it using speech recognition and we only had to correct three of words and two commas ).



Mobile Link is the new way to connect your android phone with windows 11and offers various usage options: such as viewing notifications, activating the do not disturb mode, viewing photos, messages… and in principle use Android apps from your phone directly in Windowsbut unfortunately you have to have a compatible phone (with our OnePlus Nord 2, for example, we have not succeeded).

We have decided to leave the list of keyboard shortcuts mentioned separately, and please take this as a preview of an article we are preparing to collect them into a larger list designed to save time working in Windows.

Win+flechas : Gradually maximize, move apps or windows to the sides or corners, or minimize them as well.



: Gradually maximize, move apps or windows to the sides or corners, or minimize them as well. Win+v : Opens the clipboard history.



: Opens the clipboard history. Win+two points : Open the emoji panel.



: Open the emoji panel. Win+h : Open voice typing.



: Open voice typing. Win+s: Open the search.

