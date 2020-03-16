Microsoft Teams went down for two hours as Europe logged in

This morning, Microsoft Teams was as soon as unavailable for loads of prospects for roughly two hours. This isn’t the first high-profile Teams outage this yr. Final month, Teams was as soon as down for quite a few hours due to an expired TLS certificates.

This outage—which occurred at about eight:30am UTC—seems to had been due to extreme load led to via a unprecedented collection of European prospects logging in to work remotely. Microsoft’s dialog up to now has been terribly terse, saying every the issue and its mitigation on Twitter while inviting Teams admins to examine the issue via amount inside the Admin Center.

Even for people who’re Workplace 365 administrators and have get right of entry to to the Admin Center, now not lots data was as soon as available. Many admins complained that issue TM206544 didn’t show up in Admin Center in any respect; people who did copied and pasted the rules there, nevertheless it certainly wasn’t in explicit enlightening.