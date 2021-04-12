Microsoft to Buy Speech-Recognition Company Nuance for $19.7 Billion

Microsoft mentioned it clinched a deal to purchase Nuance Communications, a pioneering voice-recognition tech firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance’s web debt.

It might be the second-biggest acquisition for Microsoft behind its $26 billion deal for LinkedIn in 2016. Microsoft expects the deal to shut in calendar 12 months 2021, topic to approval by Nuance’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and different closing situations.

Microsoft had created its personal voice-based digital assistant, Cortana. Two years in the past, the tech big introduced would now not strive to compete with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant within the client market, and as an alternative shifted to combine Cortana into its suite of productiveness functions.

As soon as the Nuance deal closes, Microsoft mentioned, Nuance CEO Mark Benjamin will stay head of the corporate, reporting to Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s govt VP of cloud and AI.

In the previous couple of years, Nuance has centered on the healthcare and enterprise AI segments. Nuance’s merchandise embody the Dragon Ambient eXperience, Dragon Medical One and PowerScribe One for radiology reporting — that are constructed on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. In accordance to the corporate, Nuance options are at present utilized by greater than 55% of physicians and 75% of radiologists within the U.S., and utilized in 77% of U.S. hospitals.

As well as to its services for healthcare, Nuance sells merchandise throughout interactive voice response (IVR), digital assistants, and digital and biometric options.

Microsoft says the deal will speed up its skill to present cloud-based options particularly to the healthcare business. “Nuance offers the AI layer on the healthcare level of supply and is a pioneer within the real-world utility of enterprise AI,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned in a press release. “AI is expertise’s most necessary precedence, and healthcare is its most pressing utility.”

Nuance’s software program shaped the premise of Apple’s Siri voice assistant, which debuted in 2011, earlier than Apple introduced improvement of the expertise in-house.