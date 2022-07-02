Microsoft turns the Xbox Series X into a Thor mjolnir in its latest and most exclusive edition

The console is only available to the lucky ones in a sweepstakes on Xbox social networks.

In just seven days, Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film of the MCU god of thunder, will hit theaters in Spain and around the world. To celebrate it, Marvel and Microsoft have devised an epic Xbox Series X only available to the luckiest that reimagines the most powerful Redmond console as a mjolnir, the powerful hammer that only the most worthy can lift.

And the million dollar question, can you buy it? We are sorry to tell you no. As on other occasions, this is a special crossover from Microsoft and Marvel Studios that will be limited to the winners of a social network giveaway exclusive to social networks. Specifically, participating through the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakesand you must be a follower of the main Xbox account.

Clarified this, the shared design features an Xbox Series X with the finish of Thor’s hammer head, also lifted by Captain America, and a large Thor: Love and Thunder logo. A handle can also be seen in the image, although we are not sure if it is just a decoration for the photograph or if it is incorporated. Be that as it may, this is the Xbox Series X that every Asgardian should have in his house.

Thor: Love and Thunder is just one collaboration of many that Microsoft has been doing. The ultimate Xbox Series S ideal for any fan of Stranger Things. From 3DJuegos we have also been dazzled by the design proposals of the fans of the American manufacturer, specifically the interchangeable covers of Eduardo Diestro, a 3DJuegos reader known as Dreamer360X.

Xbox Series is going through a sweet moment in sales, mainly due to the success of Xbox Series S, but also because of Xbox Series X, which little by little begins to be more frequent to see it with stock available in the main stores, although Microsoft does not lower its guard and they expect there will still be a shortage of units this year. We can see and control Thor, remember, in Marvel’s Avengers.

