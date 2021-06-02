Microsoft units date to the development by which it is going to disclose the brand new technology of Home windows

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella He isn’t the kind of supervisor who makes statements to generate hype. No less than continuously. The article is that lately expected a statement about “the following technology from Home windows.“. And when he commented on it, he showed that it was once one thing in reality modern.

Nowadays, a couple of days later, the ones of Redmond have showed when it is going to happen the development by which they’ll disclose the following technology of Home windows. On this approach, it’s deliberate for the subsequent June 24, 2021. Moreover, it’s been showed that each Satya Nadella and Product Supervisor Panos Panay will host the development. In regards to the time table, You’ll see it at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

BREAKING: Microsoft is conserving a unique Home windows tournament on June twenty fourth. It is going to come with a take a look at what the corporate has been regarding as the following technology of Home windows. Main points right here: https://t.co/Q3WNAOMli3 %.twitter.com/bZlyNnTiuj — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 2, 2021

As The Verge has reported, no longer a lot more main points printed, despite the fact that it’s anticipated that they display the brand new Home windows OS at a visible stage, except explaining all of the adjustments that this new technology will convey. As well as, as you’ll see above, it’s one thing that has been showed through himself Tom Warren and Twitter.

However, the aforementioned medium additionally feedback that we must see some vital interface adjustments Home windows person title (codenamed “Solar Valley”). Likewise, it kind of feels that the invitation to the Microsoft tournament might be appearing a brand new brand for the OS. It may be noticed within the earlier tweet, despite the fact that you’ll see it higher within the following:

looks as if there is a new Home windows brand https://t.co/J8JNh4HsR2 https://t.co/067xE7L3BN — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 2, 2021

Whilst we wait, we will word that Nadella has additionally promised that the brand new technology of Home windows will serve to enhance developer gross sales. If truth be told, Microsoft has been running on a new app retailer, so it’s most likely that we will be able to see extra at the topic on the tournament.