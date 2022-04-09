Microsoft vs Russian spies: this is how Moscow’s new cyberwar attack against Ukraine and the European Union has been stopped

Microsoft has announced that it got stop hacking attempts by russian military spies who sought access to Ukrainian, European Union and United States targets. Russia and Ukraine are in a war that we are witnessing in real time and where technology plays a very important role.

In a blog post, the tech company said a group it dubbed “Strontium” was using seven Internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government agencies and ‘Think Tanks’ in the European Union and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.

court permission

Strontium is Microsoft’s nickname for a group that others they usually call Fancy Bear or APT28a hacker squad linked to the Russian military intelligence agency.

The Redmond firm obtained a court order authorizing them to take control of seven Internet domains that Strontium uused to carry out these attacks.

Since then, “we have redirected these domains to a sink controlled by Microsoftwhich has allowed us to mitigate the use that Strontium currently makes of these domains and enable notifications to victims”, they have explained from the company.

Microsoft believes that Strontium was attempting to establish long-term access to systems of their targets, provide tactical support for physical invasion, and leak sensitive information.

Just a small part of the cyber war





“The Strontium attacks are just a small part of the activity we have seen in Ukraine. Before the Russian invasion, our teams started working to help organizations in Ukraine, including government agenciesto defend against a cyber war attack that has intensified since the beginning of the invasion and has continued”.

Since then, the firm has observed that almost all actors of the Russian nation-state participate in the current large-scale offensive against the government and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, and we continue to work closely with the government and organizations. “In the coming weeks we hope to provide a more comprehensive view of the scope of cyber warfare in Ukraine.”

Microsoft has also stopped offering many of its services in Russia as a sanction for the invasion of Ukraine. For its part, remember that Ukraine wants the US to block software updates for Russia, but Moscow likes free software better. In Spain, the government has already approved a batch of money to improve cybersecurity against Russian attacks.