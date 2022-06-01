Microsoft wants its own Canva: this is the leaked image creator in Windows 11

Leaks are present in any type of technology company on a daily basis, and Microsoft is no exception. In the last hours, it has become known that the company is working on a new application called Designer which is going to be called upon to compete directly with Canva, as an amateur design tool.

Almost everyone has used Canva in their day to day to create a project. Be it the resume, as a poster and even a story for Instagram. This has caused Microsoft to wake up and start working on an option to compete against this tool. Currently, in its portfolio of services it has Microsoft PowerPoint, but is focused solely on slideshows. Canva, beyond making slides, also gives wings to other projects as we have mentioned.

Microsoft makes a mistake that fixes within minutes

The leak came from the bowels of the company itself, as it was seen as Microsoft Designer was accessible through the web “designer.microsoft.com”. In order to access it, you simply had to have a personal or education account. And as always happens with the internet, there are people who are at the right time and place to observe this type of slip.





Like is logic, The company at the moment solved this error that they had, making the portal cannot be opened again. But until it was closed, it was time to observe how it was clearly a graphic design application designed for those who do not have much knowledge about this aspect. And it is that sometimes creating any image in Photoshop can become a real challenge with all the tools that are available.

In this case, the main characteristics were different pre-designed templates to start, making users not so lost. Similarly, as in Office programs, you can make use of artificial intelligence that integrates ideas adapted to the content of the project itself. And as is logical, being designed to be able to design any type of publication in networksit will be possible to share in a very simple way on Twitter, Facebook and even Linkedin.





A launch with an uncertain date

This has been a simple leak that Microsoft itself has made by mistake. This suggests that although it is a fact that the application is ready to work, the exact launch date is not known. Because the development seems quite advanced, it can be pointed out that in the coming weeks it will be officially presented to all users.

