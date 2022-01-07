Microsoft wants to make Edge the best browser for university students: it has added a function to generate bibliographic citations

The majority of Microsoft Edge users – all those who do not use Edge Insiders channels – have version 97 of the browser available to them as of today. And this time around, the new Edge comes with an interesting functionality under the arm: the tool of generation of appointments.

This tool, which has been tested for two months by users of Edge’s Dev and Beta channels, makes it easy to obtaining bibliographic citations with which to reference the websites we visit in one of the five most used standards in academic papers: APA, MLA, IEEE, Chicago and Harvard.

This functionality is integrated into the Collections tool, being possible to activate it in each individual collection, as seen in the image below (left). Once activated, a quotation mark icon will be displayed next to the favicon and the web domain in question, or a crossed out quotation mark if it has not been possible to automatically generate said quote (right):





In the case of showing the quotation marks correctly, when we click on them, it will be displayed a pop-up window with the web data and two buttons that will make it easier for us to copy the full and abbreviated version of the appointment, for insertion in an academic text. The full Chicago quote looks like this:

Arnold,Carrie. 2022.”Is precision public health the future — or a contradiction?.”nature.com.https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-03819-2.

When the appointment generator does not work automatically

But what happens when the crossed out quotes are shown — that is, when Edge has not been able to automatically extract all the data necessary to generate the quote?

Is that case, it will allow us to fill in the missing data by hand and, once that step is completed, it will also offer us the quote correctly formatted and ready to copy and paste (and, in addition, it will be saved in the collection for future reference).





For now, there are few websites from which this tool is capable of automatically extracting all the necessary data to format the bibliographic citation … in fact, we have only been able to achieve it by resorting to a classic like Nature.

It is true that, unless a very specific tagging system is followed, it can be difficult for the browser to recognize fields such as ‘publication date’ or ‘author’. SHowever, what less to insert data like ‘title’ and ‘URL’, data that Edge already has (as it is shown when the item is saved in the collection).

Vía | XDA Developers

Image | Futureatlas.com (via Flickr)