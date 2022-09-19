Microsoft wants to pay you to take a 16-week course: you could work on Xbox!

If you’re into programming, computer science, or write code like you’re breathing, don’t miss the LEAP program.

Oddly enough, if you dedicate yourself to programming and are a free soul, have a computer science degree or code is like a mother tongue for you, don’t lose track of the 16-week paid courses to be organized by Microsoft inside your LEAP program: you could get out of there with a job within the company. Have we already said that they pay you to learn and fully enter their job market? One of the teams you could end up on is Xbox…

To sign up, all you have to do is register on the official LEAP page. you have from the September 20 to October 5and you have tons of pathways to choose from: Azure Specialist, Data Analyst, cyber security engineer, UX designer, etc. Best of all, the courses are held virtually, from the comfort and tranquility of your home. You can also join the face-to-face classes that will take place in the Atlanta or Washington campusby the way, but we imagine that if you are looking for work, paying for your trip becomes more difficult for you.

What Microsoft proposes with its LEAP is tremendously attractivebecause beyond the prospect of getting paid to learn and potentially getting a job, the one in Redmond seems very interested in finding applicants who speak and think with your own voiceand that is always a stimulating approach when starting to work in a new team (especially if those teams are those of Azure, Bing, Office 365 o Xbox).

Thanks to Genbeta, we have discovered that as a result of the new call, several Twitter users have shared their experience with the program… we talk about current Microsoft employees! Obviously, when that time comes, you may have to move to the US. Lastly, and to close with a very relevant piece of information, the dates being considered for the training are from January 17 to May 5, 2023. Just in case, free up those days on the calendar.

