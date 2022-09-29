Microsoft warns against ‘digital presenteeism’: distrust of remote employees makes them lose productivity

As companies position themselves on which policy to follow on ‘returning to the office’ (surrender to the new model or go for remote/hybrid work), a serious new discrepancy between employees and managers is emerging, one that Microsoft has dubbed it “productivity paranoia”which they define as a situation in which

“Managers fear that lost productivity is due to employees not working, even though hours worked, number of meetings and other activity metrics have increased.”

These statements have been released by the Redmond company after conducting a survey of 20,000 people from 11 different countries that shows how 87% of workers are convinced that they are equally efficient at home as in the office… while only 12% of their bosses show “full confidence” that their employees are being productive. In the words of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, the contradictory data from his survey shows “that there is a real disconnect in terms of expectations and perception” between the two aforementioned sectors of each company.

Nadella argues that business leaders must overcome this ‘paranoia’ for two reasons. The first is that it constitutes a vicious circle in which companies make use of tracking technologies against its employees who do nothing but undermine trust of these in the company, while it can push them to launch a mere ‘productivity theater’where workers join videoconferences and respond to emails not when it is most useful to their work, but when they can best make them stand before their bosses.

The second reason to overcome this situation, according to Microsoft, would be to don’t jeopardize the future of hybrid workwhich, furthermore, constitutes Microsoft’s commitment to the future both internally and externally (in recent months, it has developed adaptations for applications such as MS Teams or its MS Viva employee experience platform that also facilitate a dynamic of hybrid work).

The PERFECT PRODUCTIVITY MONITOR EVERYTHING you need to know Xataka TV

GitLab, according to Microsoft: we are falling back into old vices

In fact, the ‘productivity theater’ that Microsoft raises as a possibility was already confirmed as a fact a month ago, if we are to believe the conclusions of a study (“Killing Time at Work”) carried out by the technology companies GitLab and Qatalog, based on surveys of 2,000 industry workers in the US and UK. According to this study, the attitude of company directors causes us to fall back on a vice as 1.0 as presenteeism, although now it is a ‘digital presenteeism’ in front of the webcam.

The report argues that the leaders of companies are sending mixed messagesofficially encouraging flexible and remote working while unofficially making it clear that employees who want to advance in the company must adhere to the old dynamic of “being present from 9 to 5.” An attitude that causes remote employees are losing an hour (currently actually 67 minutes) of productivity per day. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . According to Tariq Rauf, CEO of Qatalog,

“The dramatic changes in the workplace during the pandemic provided us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape the way we work forever. We could have restructured our work to be asynchronous, allowing us to revolve work around our lives, but we failed. Now, our research shows that we are reverting to old habits, which should have been thrown away when we had the chance.”

Via | ZDNet