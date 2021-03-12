Microsoft will broadcast today a direct to celebrate the union between Xbox and Bethesda

Microsoft has announced that an Xbox broadcast will take place today to celebrate Bethesda’s addition to the company, but it will not focus on delivering news or revealing projects. It will also likely include announcements of new Bethesda games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

The transmission is titled “Bethesda Joins Xbox – Roundtable” and is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, March 11, 2021, on YouTube. The description of the video says that it will be “A conversation with key leaders celebrating Bethesda joining the Xbox team.”.

Xbox Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Greenberg has made it clear what “This IS NOT FOCUSED ON NEWS / DISCLOSURES, rather it is a great opportunity to learn more about the teams and the people at Bethesda.”. [Énfasis de Greenberg]

The broadcast follows Microsoft’s official acquisition of ZeniMax, which turned eight Bethesda developers into Microsoft’s own studios. In that initial announcement, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer promised that more Bethesda games would be added to Xbox Game Pass later this week to celebrate the completion of the acquisition; and they are likely to be announced during the broadcast.

However, we may not be in doubt about Microsoft’s plans for Bethesda Studios. Spencer previously explained that more news about how the new Xbox teams will work will arrive. “later this year.”. Additionally, Spencer has previously explained that Microsoft couldn’t legally discuss the plans with Bethesda until the acquisition was completed, so discussions on that topic may actually still be in the early stages.

One thing we do know is that “Some” Future Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusive after acquisition. “With the addition of Bethesda’s creative teams”, Spencer wrote earlier this week, “Players should know that Xbox, PC and Game Pass consoles will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.”.