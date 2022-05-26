Microsoft will finally make sense of one of the great novelties of Windows 11: applications will be able to have their own widgets

Windows 11 wants to fill the desktop with widgets again, and for this, in addition to those that are included natively, Microsoft confirms wanting to support third-party widgets. The company is already deep into the latter, with a plan to roll out this support in the coming months.

The idea is for Microsoft to give developers access to their Windows 11 widgets so that we can have the experience of their win32 or PWA apps on our desktop. For now, Windows 11 users only have native system widgetsbeing able to access them through an option on the taskbar.

A much more personalized desktop with third-party widgets

This will open the door to a much more personalized desktop, as the current selection of widgets is quite limited. Apps like Outlook or Microsoft To Do have their own widgets, although the rest are web-based, like those that tell us the weather, or news and entertainment feeds. Panos Panay, Windows and Device Manager, comments:

“We are very encouraged by the customer feedback on Widgets to date. People are enjoying quick access to the content that matters most to them in a seamless way and without interrupting their flow. Starting later this year, you will be able to start to create Widgets as companion experiences for your Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11, powered by the Adaptive Cards platform.”

This information was included in an entry on the official Windows blog, highlighting what’s new in the system for developers. The company has not offered more details about it, reserving the test for later.

The news about widgets comes precisely after the company tested a search bar as a desktop widget in one of its dev builds. Although the idea was not entirely far-fetched, there was controversy about the mandatory use of Edge for your searches.