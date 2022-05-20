Microsoft will give free training and cybersecurity certificates to 10,000 people: these are the details

Microsoft continues to look to Spain to grow its cloud infrastructure, and they have announced an expansion of its “Cloud Region” with three new data centers in Algete, Meco and San Sebastián de los Reyes. This, as Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair of the company, says, will help create specialized employment and boost the economy. However, the most interesting for the public comes from the training part.

Microsoft has announced the launch of free cybersecurity training and certification for more than 10,000 people in Spain. From the company they collect data from the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), which mention that in our country there is a gap of cybersecurity professionals of 26,000 people. Furthermore, according to data from LinkedIn, the demand for cybersecurity talent has grown by 22% in the last year.

What these free certifications include

According to Microsoft, the training initiative comes with the support of the State Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae), and consists of helping beneficiaries to pass the SC-900 and SC-200 security certifications. Let’s see what they consist of:

SC-200 exam . To work as a Microsoft Security Operations Analyst. “The role is primarily concerned with investigating, detecting, and responding to threats using Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft 365 Defender, and third-party security products.” Normally, the exam It has a cost of 165 euros in Spain .

SC-900 exam: According to Microsoft, “This exam is intended for those seeking to gain a good understanding of the security, compliance, and identity fundamentals of cloud-based and related Microsoft services. This is a broad audience that can include business stakeholders, IT professionals, New or existing IT, or students who have an interest in Microsoft security, compliance, and identity solutions Candidates should be familiar with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 and have an interest in learning how Microsoft security, compliance, and identity solutions can spread across these solution areas to provide a holistic, end-to-end solution.” Normally, the exam It has a cost of 99 euros in Spain.

The program will be focused on improve the employability of the unemployed and people who require technical professional recycling. Those people in a situation of vulnerability will be given additional training by the Esplai Foundation, the ONCE Foundation and the GoodJob Foundation. To all this, Microsoft adds a program with the Esplai Foundation for training the unemployed in the Community of Madrid, with 120 hours of training on Azure.

More information | microsoft