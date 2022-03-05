Microsoft will stop selling its new products in Russia after listening to Ukraine’s request

Ukraine had recently asked several companies to block services in the invading country.

The video game sector has already shown multiple times that it is mobilizing for Ukraine. The military conflict with Russia It has caused various companies to take action on the matter with measures of all kinds, which has led the attacked country to ask Microsoft, PlayStation and more companies to block services in the invading state. The Japanese brand has already taken a first step in this direction and, for the time being, is preventing the purchase of Gran Turismo 7 in Russia. And it seems that now it is Microsoft the one that moves tab for support ukraine.

We are ceasing many aspects of our business in RussiaMicrosoftas shared Tom Warrenwell-known journalist for The Verge, Microsoft is ceasing the sale of its new products in Russia. As you can imagine, this does not only affect the Xbox-focused video game department and includes other licenses of the conglomeratewhich would leave the country without new Xbox, Windows premieres and Azure sales, according to Warren.

But the blockade goes beyond the products mentioned and, as Microsoft explains in a statement, it will also affect other kind of services: “In addition, we are coordinating and working together with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are ceasing many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with the decisions of government sanctions”. In this way, from Microsoft they also assure to continue helping Ukraine with measures of cybersecurity protectionin other aspects.

“We believe that we are most effective in helping Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions made by these governments and we will take additional measures as the situation continues to evolve,” they explain from Microsoft.

So far, we have seen numerous initiatives that seek to support Ukraine through donations for humanitarian aid, something in which The Pokémon Company and Embracer Group have highlighted with important donations. On the other hand, the tone of PlayStation and Microsoft has also been chosen by other video game developers, as we have seen with Bloober Team and the withdrawal of its games from the Russian and Belarusian markets.

